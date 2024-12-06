Soros Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,113.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,195.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,363.97 and a 12-month high of $2,388.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,081.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $55.92 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

