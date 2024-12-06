Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $226.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

