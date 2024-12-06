Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618,589 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for about 1.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $125,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.0 %

GFL opened at $46.36 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

