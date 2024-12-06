Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 114,133 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

