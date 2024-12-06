Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,282 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.55 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

