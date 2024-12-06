Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.68% of TWFG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth $34,942,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,764,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the third quarter worth $814,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWFG shares. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair began coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $33.75 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

