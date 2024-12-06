Sora Investors LLC Invests $8.13 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fiserv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $204.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.