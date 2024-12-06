Sora Investors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.