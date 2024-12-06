Sora Investors LLC Has $21.28 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 165.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.7% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $58.25 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

