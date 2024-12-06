Sora Investors LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises about 2.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Lumentum worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 28.5% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,177,000 after buying an additional 375,389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,981,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 136,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.64 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,628.68. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

