Sophia Schwartz Sells 16,834 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $41,243.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 215,536 shares in the company, valued at $528,063.20. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sophia Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Sophia Schwartz sold 2,259 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $5,331.24.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $45,224.82.

Nextdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

