Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.