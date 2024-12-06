Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.