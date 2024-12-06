Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

