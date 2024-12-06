Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Robert Bose Purchases 444,444 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose purchased 444,444 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$199,999.80.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE SEI opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14.
About Sintana Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buy the Dip? Chewy Stock’s Growth Story Is Far From Over
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Savor Steady Dividends With These 2 High-Yield Value Stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dollar Tree’s Next Move: The Key to Double-Digit Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.