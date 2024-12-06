Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Robert Bose Purchases 444,444 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bose purchased 444,444 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$199,999.80.

Shares of CVE SEI opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

