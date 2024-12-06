Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $122,471.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,515.50. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $76,234.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,725,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,295,343.67. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,982 and have sold 97,357 shares valued at $574,666. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.