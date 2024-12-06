Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

