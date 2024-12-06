Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 489,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 631,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Sidus Space Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
