Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.60 and last traded at $109.02. Approximately 1,608,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,430,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

