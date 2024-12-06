Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $116.84.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,754,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

