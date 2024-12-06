Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

