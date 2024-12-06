ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.64.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $977.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.37. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,130.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after buying an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

