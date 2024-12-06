Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SCI opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,900,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,017 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.