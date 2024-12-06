SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

