Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on November 18th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 11/19/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/28/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/11/2024.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

