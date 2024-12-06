Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stake Lowered by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Semtech worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 115.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark boosted their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Semtech Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $70.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. Semtech’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.