Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,026 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.20% of Sempra worth $2,774,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.