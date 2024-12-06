Scott W. Hart Sells 22,091 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $1,397,034.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $62.24 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.