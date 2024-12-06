Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,277,001.60. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $276.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.