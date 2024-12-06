Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $361.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.43. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. The trade was a 77.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

