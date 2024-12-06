Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.50-$8.65 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.5 %

SAIC stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

