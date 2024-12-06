Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

