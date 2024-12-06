Sardar Biglari Buys 1,735 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,131,083.45. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 444 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,389.40.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,585.54.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.
BH opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $231.50. The company has a market capitalization of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
