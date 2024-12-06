Sardar Biglari Buys 1,735 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,131,083.45. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 444 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,389.40.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Stock Performance

BH opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $231.50. The company has a market capitalization of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

