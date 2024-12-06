Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $123.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 40.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

