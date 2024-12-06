Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of IOT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Samsara has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,471,126.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,152. This represents a 81.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,752,243. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

