SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CINF stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

