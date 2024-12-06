SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 20,782 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

