SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.