SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 23,688 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 317.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USEP. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.