SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $322.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

