SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 85.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %
NOW stock opened at $1,123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $977.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
