SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 45.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.