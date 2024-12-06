Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $28,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,292,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,036,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 74,012 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 187,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

