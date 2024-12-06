Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3112 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

