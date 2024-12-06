Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

