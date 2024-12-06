Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 51.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

