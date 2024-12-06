Ryan Pape Sells 13,544 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $612,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,247.60. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $926,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $852,800.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.81. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,021,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 46.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

