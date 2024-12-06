Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,250. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,112 shares of company stock valued at $18,997,746.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares in the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

