Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 53,788 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kenvue worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

