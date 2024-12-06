Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,623 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $61,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $286.62 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

