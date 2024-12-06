Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $68.02 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $68,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

